Orchid (OXT) Market Capitalization Achieves $66.51 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One Orchid token can currently be bought for $0.0963 or 0.00000420 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Orchid has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a market capitalization of $66.51 million and approximately $3.05 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00010316 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00033093 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00042094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00022519 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004299 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000166 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.71 or 0.00216570 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,952.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.09686504 USD and is down -3.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $3,443,375.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.