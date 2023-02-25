Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Osisko Gold Royalties has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years. Osisko Gold Royalties has a dividend payout ratio of 35.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Osisko Gold Royalties to earn $0.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.7%.

OR stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 871,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,768. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1 year low of $9.19 and a 1 year high of $14.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.92 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.82 and its 200-day moving average is $11.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the first quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the second quarter worth about $108,000. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OR shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 29th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquisition, mining, and exploration of precious metals, streams, and other royalties. It holds interests in the Canadian Malartic mine. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

