Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Raised to $230.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price target upped by JMP Securities from $208.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PANW. UBS Group upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Redburn Partners began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim lowered Palo Alto Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $207.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $207.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $234.77.

PANW stock opened at $186.63 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $213.63. The firm has a market cap of $56.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,545.07, a P/E/G ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.87 and its 200-day moving average is $160.42.

In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total transaction of $344,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,916,245.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total transaction of $344,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,916,245.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total value of $2,125,027.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 619,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,145,864.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 247,764 shares of company stock valued at $39,940,935. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.8% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 501 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 2,773 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

