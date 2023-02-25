Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

Get Petra Diamonds alerts:

Petra Diamonds Trading Up 5.2 %

Petra Diamonds stock opened at GBX 81 ($0.98) on Tuesday. Petra Diamonds has a 52-week low of GBX 72 ($0.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 139 ($1.67). The company has a market cap of £157.30 million, a P/E ratio of 8,100.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 87.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 98.64.

About Petra Diamonds

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interests in three underground producing mines, including the Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and the Williamson mine located in Tanzania.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Petra Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petra Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.