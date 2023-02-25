Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEYUF) to Issue Dividend of $0.08 on March 15th

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Sunday, February 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.082 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 11.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Peyto Exploration & Development’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Performance

Shares of PEYUF stock opened at $8.74 on Friday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $14.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEYUF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Peyto Exploration & Development from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Peyto Exploration & Development in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, field activity, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

