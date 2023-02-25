PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.19-$1.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.22. PG&E also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.19-$1.23 EPS.

PG&E Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PCG traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.78. 22,768,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,604,711. The firm has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.87. PG&E has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $16.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.59.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PG&E will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at PG&E

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PG&E to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PG&E from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded PG&E from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.67.

In related news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $915,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 187,743,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,864,967,183.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in PG&E by 11,517.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 8,984 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

