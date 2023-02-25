Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

PSX has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $121.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $120.07.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Phillips 66 stock opened at $102.00 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $73.85 and a 52 week high of $113.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.39.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gregory Hayes purchased 10,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 564,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,741,000 after acquiring an additional 242,937 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 103,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,821 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

