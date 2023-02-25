Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Pioneer Power Solutions Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ PPSI opened at $2.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.04. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $7.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pioneer Power Solutions

In other news, CEO Nathan Mazurek bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $27,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,900,859 shares in the company, valued at $5,189,345.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Power Solutions

About Pioneer Power Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPSI. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the second quarter worth $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the third quarter worth $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the second quarter worth $66,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the second quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 148.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 21,564 shares during the last quarter. 4.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc designs and manufactures electrical equipment. The firm also engages in integration, refurbishment, service and distribution of electric power systems, distributed energy resources, used and new power generation equipment and mobile EV charging solutions for applications in the utility, industrial and commercial markets.

