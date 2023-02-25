Pirate Chain Price Tops $0.39 on Top Exchanges (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 25th. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $75.38 million and $83,953.20 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00001683 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 11% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.64 or 0.00194706 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00073660 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00053088 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001825 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 195,362,268 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.