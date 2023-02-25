Pivotal Research Raises Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Price Target to $150.00

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Pivotal Research from $127.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark cut their target price on Liberty Broadband from $201.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $158.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.
Liberty Broadband Price Performance
LBRDA stock opened at $88.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.42. Liberty Broadband has a 1 year low of $68.15 and a 1 year high of $146.77. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
About Liberty Broadband
Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.
