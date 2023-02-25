Pivotal Research Raises Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Price Target to $150.00

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Pivotal Research from $127.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark cut their target price on Liberty Broadband from $201.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $158.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

LBRDA stock opened at $88.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.42. Liberty Broadband has a 1 year low of $68.15 and a 1 year high of $146.77. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Broadband

About Liberty Broadband

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBRDA. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 160.2% in the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,722,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,362 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 137.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,649,000 after acquiring an additional 471,916 shares during the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,815,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 398.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 425,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,494,000 after purchasing an additional 340,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,150,000. Institutional investors own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.