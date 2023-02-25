Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Shares Purchased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 1,835.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404,139 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Plains GP worth $4,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAGP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Plains GP by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Plains GP by 407.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 1,011.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 7,890 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Plains GP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the second quarter worth $110,000. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Plains GP from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Plains GP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Plains GP Stock Up 0.6 %

PAGP opened at $13.70 on Friday. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a one year low of $9.39 and a one year high of $13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.51.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). Plains GP had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. Analysts anticipate that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Plains GP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.2675 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. This is a boost from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is presently 124.42%.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

Further Reading

