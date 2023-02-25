PlatinX (PTX) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $188.35 Million

PlatinX (PTX) traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. PlatinX has a total market capitalization of $188.35 million and $971.92 worth of PlatinX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PlatinX has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar. One PlatinX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PlatinX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 48% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.46 or 0.00424619 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 66.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,456.04 or 0.28127550 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000164 BTC.

About PlatinX

PlatinX’s launch date was December 5th, 2021. PlatinX’s total supply is 5,110,000,000 tokens. PlatinX’s official Twitter account is @platinxofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlatinX’s official website is platinx.io.

PlatinX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “An all-in-one one solution for all crypto projects right from Market Making, DeFi, OTC Trading, Programmatic Execution, Crypto assets Options, Risk Management Liquidity Enhancement, Strong Order Book to Crypto exchange development.PlatinX provides services to its clientele helping them with access to crypto asset trading. Be it a financial institution looking to launch crypto or an institution wanting to establish an exchange or company adopting blockchain technology.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatinX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlatinX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PlatinX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlatinX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.