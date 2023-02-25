PlayDapp (PLA) Price Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

PlayDapp (PLA) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. One PlayDapp token can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001104 BTC on major exchanges. PlayDapp has a total market capitalization of $136.19 million and approximately $28.78 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PlayDapp has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PlayDapp Profile

PlayDapp’s genesis date was December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,855,941 tokens. The official website for PlayDapp is playdapp.io. PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PlayDapp

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

