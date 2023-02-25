PlayDapp Trading Up 2.3% Over Last 7 Days (PLA)

PlayDapp (PLA) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 25th. One PlayDapp token can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001128 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PlayDapp has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. PlayDapp has a total market capitalization of $140.35 million and $18.31 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PlayDapp Token Profile

PlayDapp’s genesis date was December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,855,941 tokens. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PlayDapp is medium.com/playdappgames. The official website for PlayDapp is playdapp.io.

PlayDapp Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayDapp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayDapp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

