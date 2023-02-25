Pocket Network (POKT) Price Hits $0.0616 on Major Exchanges

Pocket Network (POKT) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Pocket Network has a total market capitalization of $62.79 million and approximately $900,927.86 worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pocket Network token can now be purchased for $0.0616 or 0.00000268 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Pocket Network has traded 23.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pocket Network Token Profile

Pocket Network’s launch date was July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,146,111,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pocket Network’s official message board is forum.pokt.network. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pocket Network is www.pokt.network.

Buying and Selling Pocket Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you're already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pocket Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pocket Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pocket Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

