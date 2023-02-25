Point72 Asset Management L.P. Raises Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 251,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,500 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.37% of Southwest Gas worth $17,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SWX. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 7.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 22.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 20.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 23.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,296,000 after acquiring an additional 14,531 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWX opened at $64.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.21. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.51 and a fifty-two week high of $95.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses on purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

