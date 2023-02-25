Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 20,400 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 351,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 20,400 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $21,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Voya Financial by 144.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 52,482 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 14,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 6,746 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,915,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $297,391,000 after acquiring an additional 286,571 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 9.0% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 33,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 25,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $73.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.23. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.20 and a 12 month high of $78.11.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.86 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 13.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Insider Transactions at Voya Financial

In other Voya Financial news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 109,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total transaction of $8,134,717.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,396,070.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Santhosh Keshavan sold 3,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total transaction of $263,949.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,186.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 109,588 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total value of $8,134,717.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,396,070.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,926 shares of company stock worth $13,606,926 over the last ninety days. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on VOYA. Truist Financial increased their price target on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Voya Financial from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $83.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Featured Stories

