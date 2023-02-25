Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Increases Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 1,300.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,564 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.6% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 47.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 23,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 55.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LSCC opened at $82.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.53 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.73 and its 200-day moving average is $63.69. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.41 and a fifty-two week high of $92.55.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The company had revenue of $175.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $338,653.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 26,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,831,752.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 758,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,368,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $338,653.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,439 shares of company stock worth $8,776,281 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on LSCC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Benchmark upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.90.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

