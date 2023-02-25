Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Reduces Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lowered its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 55.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,835 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,528,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,161,682,000 after acquiring an additional 775,047 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 101.7% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 370,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,238,000 after purchasing an additional 186,703 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,376,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $418,767,000 after purchasing an additional 146,518 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 135.0% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 228,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,291,000 after buying an additional 131,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,148,025,000 after buying an additional 111,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on FLT shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $256.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $208.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of FLT opened at $206.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.69 and a 1 year high of $265.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $883.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.44 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 44.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

