Polymesh Price Down 2.6% This Week (POLYX)

Polymesh (POLYX) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 25th. Polymesh has a market capitalization of $105.79 million and $15.71 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Polymesh has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Polymesh token can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000884 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polymesh Profile

Polymesh’s total supply is 723,761,084 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polymesh is polymesh.network.

Polymesh Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 723,291,120.584739 with 589,769,487.721406 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.20847471 USD and is down -0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $23,890,584.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

