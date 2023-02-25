PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of PowerSchool to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of PowerSchool to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PowerSchool has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.36.

PowerSchool Stock Performance

NYSE:PWSC opened at $22.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.17. PowerSchool has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $26.05. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PowerSchool Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in PowerSchool by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in PowerSchool by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in PowerSchool by 63.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. grew its position in PowerSchool by 7.7% in the second quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in PowerSchool by 93.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

