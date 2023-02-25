Principal Street Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CS. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on CS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 3.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.39.

Credit Suisse Group Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE CS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.00. The stock had a trading volume of 17,625,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,877,822. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.27 and its 200 day moving average is $4.06. Credit Suisse Group AG has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $8.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). Credit Suisse Group had a negative net margin of 33.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group AG will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Credit Suisse Group



Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

Further Reading

