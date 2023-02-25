Principal Street Partners LLC Grows Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,764,169 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,006,000 after buying an additional 6,410,047 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,313,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $946,506,000 after buying an additional 343,918 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 11,720,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $724,448,000 after purchasing an additional 880,418 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,088,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $560,789,000 after purchasing an additional 280,256 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.45.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $1.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,289,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,652,290. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $100.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.39. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $89.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.75.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

