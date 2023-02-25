Principal Street Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,532 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 63.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in CVS Health during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.65.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.77. 9,271,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,337,127. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.56. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $84.60 and a 12 month high of $109.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.56%.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

