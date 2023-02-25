Principal Street Partners LLC Has $491,000 Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Principal Street Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,755 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.3% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.6% during the second quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,048 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 17.6% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on SWKS. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.26.

Insider Activity

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $352,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,412.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $352,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,412.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $298,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,216 shares of company stock worth $1,010,950 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,890,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,639. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.02. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $141.26.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.83%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

