Principal Street Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,463 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 400.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 632.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 400.0% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 11,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $659,341.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 924,949 shares of company stock valued at $53,411,641 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fortinet Price Performance

FTNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.39.

FTNT stock traded down $1.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.86. 3,730,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,172,172. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.13. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $71.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a PE ratio of 55.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 309.63% and a net margin of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

