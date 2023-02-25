Principal Street Partners LLC Reduces Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Principal Street Partners LLC cut its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,921 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,998 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 12.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 112,949 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $16,770,000 after buying an additional 12,455 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 348,770 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $51,784,000 after buying an additional 19,145 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 14.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 4.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 793,357 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $117,790,000 after acquiring an additional 32,968 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays set a $240.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. UBS Group set a $225.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $179.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.88.

Insider Activity at FedEx

FedEx Stock Down 0.9 %

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $203.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,387,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,563. The company has a market capitalization of $51.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $192.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.06. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $248.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $22.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.66 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. Analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Stories

