Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) CFO Paul Lyandres Sells 8,798 Shares

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) CFO Paul Lyandres sold 8,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $565,271.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 441,790 shares in the company, valued at $28,385,007.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Paul Lyandres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 12th, Paul Lyandres sold 31,526 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $1,644,080.90.

Procore Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PCOR stock opened at $67.02 on Friday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $68.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.91 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procore Technologies

PCOR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Procore Technologies from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Procore Technologies from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Procore Technologies from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCOR. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Procore Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Procore Technologies by 29.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Procore Technologies by 330.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Procore Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

