Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,368,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 120,471 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.47% of Prologis worth $443,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Prologis by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David P. Oconnor bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $114.13 per share, with a total value of $1,027,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

PLD opened at $121.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $112.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $174.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Prologis’s payout ratio is 72.64%.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

