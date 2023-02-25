PureBase (OTCMKTS:PUBC) Trading Up 56.1%

PureBase Co. (OTCMKTS:PUBC – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 56.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 66,850 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 54,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

PureBase Trading Up 56.1 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.17.

About PureBase

PureBase Corp. engages in the provision of agricultural and construction services. It offers specialized fertilizers, sun protectants, soil amendments, and bio-stimulants for organic and non-organic sustainable agriculture. It also develops kaolin-based product. The company was founded on March 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Ione, CA.

