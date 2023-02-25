Qtum Price Tops $3.26 on Exchanges (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.26 or 0.00014145 BTC on exchanges. Qtum has a total market cap of $340.76 million and $52.46 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,598.81 or 0.06938879 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00078721 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00028238 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00056424 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000327 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00009861 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00026885 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,550,642 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

