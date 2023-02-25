Qtum Trading 5.3% Higher Over Last Week (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $338.54 million and $51.00 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Qtum has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.24 or 0.00013996 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,590.20 or 0.06873465 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00077386 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00027747 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00055044 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000322 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00009805 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00026291 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,550,982 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

