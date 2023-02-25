QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Director Jeffrey William Henderson Sells 2,500 Shares

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $124.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $138.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.80. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.93 and a 12-month high of $172.99.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garde Capital Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 9,260 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 9,767 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 719,187 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $79,068,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 158,283 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $17,401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM to $165.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.41.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.