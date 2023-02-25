Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Receives $137.17 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $137.17.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Qualys from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Qualys from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total value of $665,105.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,793,410.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total value of $665,105.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,793,410.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 3,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.82, for a total transaction of $389,830.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,570,870.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,879 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,774 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qualys

Qualys Stock Down 1.4 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Qualys by 256.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 871,944 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,858,000 after buying an additional 626,998 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,309,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $182,579,000 after purchasing an additional 232,244 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 370,940 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,790,000 after purchasing an additional 155,203 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 316.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,449,000 after purchasing an additional 141,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,892,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

QLYS opened at $118.54 on Monday. Qualys has a 52-week low of $101.10 and a 52-week high of $162.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.66. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.95 and a beta of 0.58.

Qualys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

See Also

