Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.75 to $7.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.40 billion to $18.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.26 billion. Quanta Services also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.75-$7.25 EPS.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of Quanta Services stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,468,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,806. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.33. The stock has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 48.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Quanta Services has a 1-year low of $104.09 and a 1-year high of $168.75.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $166.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PWR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 48,700.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 1,442.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is engaged in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It is operated through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility & Infrastructure Solutions.

