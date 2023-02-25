Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Price Target Increased to C$37.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Get Rating) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Quebecor from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$33.06.



Shares of QBR.B opened at C$32.17 on Friday. Quebecor has a 52 week low of C$23.85 and a 52 week high of C$32.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 465.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$31.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$28.45.



Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

