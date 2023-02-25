Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNF) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.90 and last traded at $4.92. 230 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.
Rakuten Group Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average of $4.71.
About Rakuten Group
Rakuten Group, Inc engages in the business of Internet services. It operates through the following segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment manages e-commerce (EC), online cash-back, travel booking, and portal and digital content sites. The FinTech segment provides services over the Internet related to banking and securities, credit cards, life insurance, and electronic money.
Recommended Stories
