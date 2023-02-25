Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNF) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.90 and last traded at $4.92. 230 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

Rakuten Group Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average of $4.71.

About Rakuten Group

(Get Rating)

Rakuten Group, Inc engages in the business of Internet services. It operates through the following segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment manages e-commerce (EC), online cash-back, travel booking, and portal and digital content sites. The FinTech segment provides services over the Internet related to banking and securities, credit cards, life insurance, and electronic money.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rakuten Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rakuten Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.