Raymond James Upgrades Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) to “Outperform”

Raymond James upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Raymond James currently has $78.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Lakeland Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Lakeland Financial Price Performance

Lakeland Financial stock opened at $71.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.31 and its 200 day moving average is $75.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Lakeland Financial has a one year low of $64.05 and a one year high of $83.57.

Lakeland Financial Increases Dividend

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $85.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.70 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 36.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lakeland Financial news, SVP Stephanie R. Leniski sold 2,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $150,256.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,661.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lakeland Financial news, SVP Stephanie R. Leniski sold 2,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $150,256.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,661.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brok A. Lahrman sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $38,703.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,829.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,051 shares of company stock valued at $423,609. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

See Also

