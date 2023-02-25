Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Major Shareholder Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc Purchases 51,864 Shares of Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) major shareholder Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc purchased 51,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.79 per share, for a total transaction of $404,020.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,707,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,993,800.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 21st, Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc purchased 94,418 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.74 per share, for a total transaction of $730,795.32.

On Thursday, February 16th, Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc purchased 42,682 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $337,187.80.

On Tuesday, February 14th, Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc purchased 6,300 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,085.00.

On Friday, February 10th, Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc acquired 11,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $87,780.00.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc acquired 24,526 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.88 per share, with a total value of $193,264.88.

On Monday, January 9th, Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc acquired 76,046 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $580,991.44.

On Thursday, January 5th, Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc acquired 80,035 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $590,658.30.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc acquired 141,646 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $1,062,345.00.

RXRX opened at $7.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.72. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $14.18.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RXRX. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 3,385.0% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,029.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6,292 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

