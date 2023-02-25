Redwood Investment Management LLC Buys 34,151 Shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 217,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,151 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INVA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Innoviva by 12.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Innoviva by 9.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 306,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,936,000 after purchasing an additional 27,181 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Innoviva by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 689,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,350,000 after purchasing an additional 31,617 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Innoviva during the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Innoviva by 430.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the period.

Innoviva stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.02. 642,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,949. Innoviva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $20.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market cap of $838.76 million, a P/E ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.53.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Innoviva from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of biopharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate, and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

