Redwood Investment Management LLC Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Nucor in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NUE stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.53. 1,316,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,701,472. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $100.13 and a 52-week high of $187.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.58.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.71. Nucor had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.97 EPS. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 7.10%.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total value of $841,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,293,025.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $438,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,596,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total transaction of $841,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,293,025.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,575 shares of company stock worth $2,034,130. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.44.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Featured Articles

