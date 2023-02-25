Redwood Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 136,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 19,868 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,803,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,409,000 after acquiring an additional 726,721 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in CSX by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 20,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 5,808 shares during the period. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in CSX by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 27,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CSX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Benchmark lowered their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.58.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.75. The company had a trading volume of 12,648,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,013,093. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $63.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 28.05%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.62%.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.