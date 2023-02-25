Redwood Investment Management LLC Invests $1.27 Million in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the third quarter worth about $46,000. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of LW stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.98. 713,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,358. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.71 and a 1 year high of $102.48. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.16.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.54. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 107.83% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

Insider Activity at Lamb Weston

In related news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 19,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total value of $1,683,237.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,644,544.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,411,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 19,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total value of $1,683,237.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,544.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,514 shares of company stock worth $4,100,600 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on LW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.80.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating).

