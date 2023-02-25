Redwood Investment Management LLC Invests $2.48 Million in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 49,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,480,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Freshpet at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 920.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 111,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 100,150 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Freshpet by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in Freshpet by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Freshpet during the 2nd quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Freshpet during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,817,000.

Freshpet Stock Performance

FRPT traded down $1.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.06. 891,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,416. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.02 and a 1 year high of $118.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Freshpet

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $97.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Freshpet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.64.

Freshpet, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. The firm foods are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at Freshpet kitchens. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.

