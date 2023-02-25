Redwood Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lamb Weston by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,085,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $963,653,000 after acquiring an additional 198,274 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,224,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $312,971,000 after acquiring an additional 172,399 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,606,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $257,750,000 after acquiring an additional 30,592 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 406.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,163,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $167,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,089,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,758,000 after acquiring an additional 66,356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 19,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total value of $1,683,237.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,544.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 19,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total transaction of $1,683,237.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,544.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $639,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,507,920.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,514 shares of company stock worth $4,100,600. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.98. The company had a trading volume of 713,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,358. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.16. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.71 and a 12-month high of $102.48.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.54. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 107.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 34.36%.

Lamb Weston Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.