Redwood Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 126,204 iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 126,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $12,930,000. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up 2.7% of Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 5,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 8,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of LQD stock traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $105.85. 26,721,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,816,638. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $98.41 and a 52 week high of $125.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.00.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

