Redwood Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter worth $26,000. Robbins Farley bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 142.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,431.95, for a total value of $9,241,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,053,658.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,441.21, for a total transaction of $336,886.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,188,714.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,431.95, for a total value of $9,241,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,053,658.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,786 shares of company stock valued at $19,016,045 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AZO traded down $30.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,540.56. 148,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,834. The company has a market capitalization of $47.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,446.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,364.36. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,703.32 and a 12-month high of $2,610.05.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $25.15 by $2.30. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $25.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AZO. Barclays began coverage on AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wedbush increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Stephens increased their target price on AutoZone to $2,800.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,360.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,601.71.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

