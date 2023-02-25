Redwood Investment Management LLC Takes Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLAC stock traded down $8.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $379.85. 726,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,175,208. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $250.20 and a 12-month high of $429.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $52.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $397.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.29.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.30. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays lowered shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.61.

Insider Activity at KLA

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.