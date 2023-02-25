Reef (REEF) Market Cap Reaches $70.80 Million

Reef (REEF) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Reef has a total market cap of $70.80 million and $12.90 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Reef coin can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Reef has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Reef Profile

Reef uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 21,608,127,482 coins. The Reddit community for Reef is https://reddit.com/r/reefdefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Reef’s official Twitter account is @reef_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Reef is reef.io. The official message board for Reef is medium.com/@reefdefi.

Reef Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine.Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain governance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

