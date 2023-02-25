Relx Plc (LON:REL) Insider Sells £2,318,531.88 in Stock

Relx Plc (LON:REL – Get Rating) insider Erik Engstrom sold 93,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,492 ($30.01), for a total value of £2,318,531.88 ($2,792,066.33).
Relx Trading Down 0.6 %
REL opened at GBX 2,527 ($30.43) on Friday. Relx Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2,056 ($24.76) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,566 ($30.90). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,386.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,323.71. The firm has a market cap of £48.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,972.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.27.
Relx Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a GBX 38.90 ($0.47) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous dividend of $15.70. This represents a yield of 1.59%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,470.59%.
About Relx
RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.
