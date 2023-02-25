Relx Plc (LON:REL) Insider Sells £2,318,531.88 in Stock

Relx Plc (LON:REL – Get Rating) insider Erik Engstrom sold 93,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,492 ($30.01), for a total value of £2,318,531.88 ($2,792,066.33).

Relx Trading Down 0.6 %

REL opened at GBX 2,527 ($30.43) on Friday. Relx Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2,056 ($24.76) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,566 ($30.90). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,386.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,323.71. The firm has a market cap of £48.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,972.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.27.

Get Relx alerts:

Relx Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a GBX 38.90 ($0.47) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous dividend of $15.70. This represents a yield of 1.59%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,470.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Relx

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on REL shares. Barclays cut Relx to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,585 ($31.13) target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,860 ($34.44) target price on Relx in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($25.89) target price on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,000 ($24.08) target price on Relx in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($31.91) price target on Relx in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,543.38 ($30.63).

(Get Rating)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.